Endeavour star Roger Allam delights fans with surprise role in Netflix’s Sandman

Those who binge-watched Sandman over the weekend may have recognised a familiar voice in the season finale of the hit Netflix series; the one and only Roger Allam! So who does the actor voice in the series? Find out here…

In the final scene, Roger Allam voices Azazel, one of the co-rulers of Hell who comes to visit Lucifer. Although the role is an animation of eyes and teeth, we’d recognise that voice anywhere! In the scene, Azazel reveals that Lucifer should take over Morpheus’ dreaming world.

In the scene, Lucifer asks: "You wish to invade The Dreaming? And then perhaps the waking world? And, one day, even the Silver City?" To which he replies: "Precisely. Since none of us may leave Hell, we may as well expand its borders until Hell is all there is."

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "Ooooh wait, was that Roger Allam as Azazel? IMDb still not actually fully on top of this cast list thing. #Sandman," while another person added: "My wish since we got Sandman on Audible was to see or hear Roger Allam in a @neilhimself thing. So when is Season 2 of @Netflix_Sandman cos please sir, may I have some more?"

Roger voices Azazel in the series

Roger appears to be branching out now that the hit show Endeavour is ending after nine seasons, and previously spoke about the show’s conclusion, saying: "I’ve never done any job for as long as Endeavour. I only agreed to do it for two years but I’ve stayed longer because there have always been reasons to do it, year by year, and it has been great developing one character over a long period of time, it’s something I’ve never done before."

