Murder in Provence star Roger Allam has opened up about the big difference between his character in the murder mystery, Judge Antoine Verlaque and his beloved role as DI Fred Thursday in Endeavour.

The actor, who appears alongside Nancy Carroll in Murder in Provence which is airing on ITV currently, discussed playing two detectives alongside each other when he admitted it was less of a challenge due to the differences in their character.

Roger, who is still filming his final scenes as Fred in the final outing of Endeavour, explained to reporters ahead of the show airing: "Well, I did think about that, but they're very different characters and that’s what always appealed to me about acting, doing very different things."

He added: "[Fred] is from a working-class, London background while Antoine is from a very wealthy flour business. There's a lot of money behind him, which he tries to escape by being a judge and working for the public good. They’re very different men, so it felt okay."

Roger plays Antoine in Murder in Provence

Meanwhile, Roger also recently opened up about "sadness" at saying goodbye to Fred Thursday as the cast and crew of Endeavour film the ninth and final series of the beloved show.

Chatting about the show to Bradford Zone, he explained: "I've never done any job for as long as Endeavour. I only agreed to do it for two years but I've stayed longer because there have always been reasons to do it, year by year."

The actor is also filming the final season of Endeavour

He added: "And it has been great developing one character over a long period of time, it's something I've never done before."

"Of course, I’ll be very sad to say goodbye to Endeavour and that family – I’ve worked with Shaun [Evans] so closely and Anton Lesser, who I’ve known for many years. But it’s right that it should end, it can’t go on forever, and it will hopefully free up time to do other things."

