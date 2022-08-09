The Repair Shop's Jay Blades makes major announcement about show - fans react The restoration expert took to Instagram

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has revealed that the experts are currently filming a new series of the beloved heirloom-fixing show.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the restoration expert posted a short video teasing what the BBC programme has in store for the upcoming series.

"Now, here we are on a lovely summer's day and we're here," he began, before showing the entrance to the iconic Repair Shop barn. "There you go. It's alright, isn't it? Can't complain. Can't let you know what's going on inside there but all I'm going to tell you is we've got a lot of good stuff for you guys. Just you wait and see, wait and see."

He captioned the video: "Here we go, you guys ready for the new series?"

Fans were overjoyed with the news and took to the comments section, with one person writing: "Woo hoo, missed you guys and gals soooo much," while another added: "Yes please, love The Repair Shop. Always in awe of everyone's skills and the respect shown to the items owners."

Jay is currently filming for a new series

A third fan commented: "Brilliant, I am really looking forward to it Jay."

The good news comes just over a week after Jay's co-star, Will Kirk, announced the birth of his first baby. The woodwork expert revealed that he and his wife, Polly Snowdon, had welcomed a baby girl in July.

He marked the special day by posting an adorable photo of the newborn's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption.

More recently, he celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary by sharing new photos of his baby daughter alongside a throwback to his and Polly's big day.

Will Kirk recently welcomed a baby daughter

He wrote in the caption: "Celebrating our one-year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Awwww happy anniversary, many congratulations on the birth of little one," while another added: "Many congratulations on your first anniversary and lovely to see you out with your beautiful addition."

