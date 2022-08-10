When is the new series of The Repair Shop on TV? Here's all we know about the return of the BBC show...

The Repair Shop fans were thrilled recently when it was announced that the beloved team is back in the barn filming new episodes for us all to enjoy.

Jay Blades, the presenter of the show, confirmed the exciting news this week but many are wondering how long they'll have to wait for the new episodes. Here's what we know…

When is The Repair Shop back for a new series?

The BBC is yet to announce a specific date for the new series, however, given the production crew and cast are currently back filming episodes, we can expect it to land on BBC One soon.

This time last year, fresh episodes were dropped in the autumn. Jay explained at the time: "It should be the autumn time, about the time when we start to need a little bit of comforting."

Jay told fans on social media that new episodes are on the way

He continued to Radio Times: "You know, when the weather starts changing, and we're a little bit groggy? We bring The Repair Shop out to give that lovely hug." Fingers crossed we don't have to wait much longer.

What can we expect from The Repair Shop's new series?

On Tuesday, Jay kept the details of the new episodes firmly under wraps, but he couldn't resist sharing a small hint with fans. "Now, here we are on a lovely summer's day and we're here," he said in a video posted on Instagram, before showing the entrance to the iconic Repair Shop barn.

Are you looking forward to the new series?

"There you go. It's alright, isn't it? Can't complain. Can't let you know what's going on inside there but all I'm going to tell you is we've got a lot of good stuff for you guys. Just you wait and see, wait and see."

He captioned the video: "Here we go, you guys ready for the new series?"

The video sparked a reaction from fans who were overjoyed with the news. One said "Woo hoo, missed you guys and gals soooo much," while another added: "Yes please, love The Repair Shop. Always in awe of everyone's skills and the respect shown to the items' owners."

