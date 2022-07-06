Virgin River star drops hint at role away from Netflix show Season four lands very soon…

The cast of Virgin River has been busy filming scenes for the highly-anticipated fourth season of the Netflix show in recent months, but it seems the stars are already thinking about where their career might take them next.

Zibby Allen, who plays Brie Sheridan on the light-hearted drama, was speaking on a recent podcast when she revealed her hopes of returning to comedy. "I love comedy and drama equally, truly," the actress began.

"I was classically trained, I came up in the theatre, I studied at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, so I learned to play inside of all the genres."

Zibby continued: "Even if we're doing a drama we're very playful on Virgin River, even in the heavy scenes, you know? When we break, when they call cut, there's lots of laughter. So I miss comedy, I'd love to go back to comedy at some point."

Zibby Allen as Brie in Virgin River

Before joining Virgin River, the star was known for her roles in other popular shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Without a Trace, My Funny Valentine and more.

Meanwhile, excitement for season four is bubbling and leading actress Alexandra Breckenridge shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse to her Instagram.

The actress said she'd like to return to comedy acting

The Mel Monroe actress posted the video to her Instagram which showed just her feet as she walked around the set from different markers on the floor, which demonstrated where she was supposed to move to while filming the scene.

The video didn't have a caption, but many fans flooded the comments thanking her for the content. One person commented: "My excitement level is super high!! Can't wait to see what happens in season four after that heart stopping cliffhanger!! Love this BTS video!!"

A second was equally thrilled, writing: "So excited for Season 4!! Thank you so much for sharing a little bts with us."

