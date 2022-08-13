Lily-Rose Depp turns heads in daring lingerie for sneak peek at her new HBO series The daughter of Johnny Depp stole the show

Lily-Rose Depp made sure all eyes were on her when she gave fans a glimpse at her new TV series, The Idol.

The actress wowed in striking, pink lingerie and looked incredible. She wore her long hair loose and pouted as she flipped her tresses.

Lily simply captioned the Instagram photo: "Jocelyn @theidol," and finished it off with a red, heart emoji.

Fans were blown away by her appearance and commented: "WOW," and, "Goddess with a vengeance".

Her role in the show will mark her TV debut and she has certainly been building plenty of excitement for her thrilling project with teasing social media messages.

Co-created by The Weeknd, Euphoria's Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim, the HBO show is set in the music industry, borrowing from the artist's experiences.

Lily-Rose Depp showed off her look from the show The Idol

The drama concerns a spiritual, self-help guide and cult leader who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop star.

Along with Lily and the Blinding Lights singer, other stars slated to appear include Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Steve Zissis, and Blackpink's Jennie were announced as series regulars.

Lily looks just like her mom Vanessa Paradis

Others like Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Tyson Ritter, will appear in recurring roles. Anne Heche - who tragically died this week - was also set to have a part, but it is unsure whether she already filmed it before her sad death.

While a release date for the series hasn't been set yet, it is slated to drop sometime this year.

