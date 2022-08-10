Strictly Come Dancing reveals eleventh celebrity contestant - find out who! We are so excited!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced Tony Adams MBE as the eleventh celebrity contestant to be taking part in this year's series - and we can't wait to see what he'll bring to the ballroom.

Speaking to the BBC about joining the line-up, the former English football player and manager said: "To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes.

"Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year's 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can't wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing."

The football legend is known for his 22-year career as a centre-back playing for both Arsenal and England. Having captained both teams, he is regarded as one of Arsenal's best-ever players and is a true icon of English football.

Tony won 66 caps for England and famously led the national team to the Euro 96 final. During his career, he also founded Sporting Chance, a charity to help sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues and is still the organisation's Honorary president.

Tony joins the likes of Tyler West, Matt Goss, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson, Ellie Simmonds OBE, Ellie Taylor and Molly Rainford.

Tony is a former English football player

Molly was also announced on Wednesday. She told the BBC: "I'm so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I've watched it for years and can't wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can't wait to learn the moves and get dancing!"

Series twenty of Strictly will officially begin in September. The judges, hosts, professional dancers and celebrities are set to gather at Elstree Studios in London on the 7 September to film the launch event which will include epic routines and introductory interviews.

