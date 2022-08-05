Outlander actor Sam Heughan has shared his reaction to the news that the period drama will return for a prequel series. The star, who has played the lead role Jamie Fraser on the show since 2014, took to Instagram to respond to the news.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the actor shared the official promotional posted of the prequel, titled Blood of My Blood.

Clearly thrilled with the news, the actor then posted a GIF above the image which read: "Jesus H. Christ!" as well as a heart-eye emoji.

Blood of My Blood is already in production and will focus on the story behind Jamie Fraser's parents. The President of Original Programming at Starz, Kathryn Busby, said in a statement: "Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world.

Sam shared his reaction to the prequel

"We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next."

The new show will also see the return of Outlander's showrunner and executive producer, Matthew B. Roberts. However, fans have been somewhat concerned about the prequel news.

One person explained their thoughts on social media: "This scares me though because I feel like it’s the beginning of the end of actual outlander," while another fan added: "What about the main story? Usually, prequels are made when the main series has finished... What about a season 8 or... the season 7 it will be the season final?"

The prequel will focus on Jamie Fraser's parents

It's not been officially confirmed that season seven of Outlander, which is currently being filmed in Scotland, will be the last. Diana, who has written ten Outlander books, recently spoke to The Times about whether the show would be back for more.

"I'm amazed and pleased that it has run for seven seasons," she said when asked about the show's future. "We have had talks with showrunners about potential endings. We came to a few conditional conclusions. But we won't know until we get further down the road."

