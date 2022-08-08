Alexandra Breckenridge sparks reaction as she enjoys downtime from filming The Virgin River actress is filming season five in Vancouver

Alexandra Breckenridge shared a number of photos with her social media followers as she enjoyed some downtime in Vancouver with her family over the weekend.

The Virgin River actress, who is currently in the Canadian city filming season five of the Netflix show, posted a series of snaps – which sparked a big reaction from fans.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge makes plea to followers

The photos showed Alexandra, who plays Mel Monroe on the show, enjoying a day in the sunshine at the beach with her husband, Casey Hooper, and their two children Jack and Billie, before heading to an outdoor concert.

Alexandra captioned the photo: "What a fun day! Vancouver in the summer is absolutely the best." The mother-of-two's followers were quick to marvel at her "breathtaking" photos. One person wrote: "That looks like so much fun! Good for the body and soul."

Alexandra shared the photos to her Instagram

Another agreed, commenting: "Glad you get to spend quality time with your family!! Hope you continue to have fun," as a third added: "What a wonderful weekend it is! I hope that these days will bring you a lot of joy and laughter, because you've been working hard and deserved it." A fourth fan simply wrote: "Absolutely breathtaking."

Meanwhile, a fifth fan was quick to send their well-wishes to Alexandra following the news that her baggage was stolen from Vancouver airport: "Beautiful!!!! Glad you are enjoying Vancouver! So sorry to hear about your kiddos luggage! I hope the kids are having fun."

Alexandra plays Mel Monroe on Virgin River

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old revealed on social media that their suitcases had been taken from them while travelling from the States to Canada. But, fortunately, the family managed to locate the bags and were soon reunited with their items.

"Ladies and gentlemen of Instagram. You're not gonna believe this. We got our bags back. I'm in shock," she said at the time. "The police in Vancouver [did an] incredible job, they followed the air tags, they found the bags. They got a warrant based on the Airtags and video footage that they had of the perpetrators taking the bags from the airport and getting into a vehicle.

"And they tracked it and we're very grateful. All of our kids' stuff is back, and the kids' stuff doesn't smell like smoke, but the rest of my husband's stuff smells of smoke."

