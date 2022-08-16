Helen Skelton appears to drop huge hint about identity of Strictly pro partner The Countryfile star has signed up for the 2022 series

It's been a matter of days since Helen Skelton was revealed as the 15th and final celebrity taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly.

MORE: Helen Skelton shares cryptic post after ex-husband Richie Myler holidays with new girlfriend

Speaking about her decision to sign up to the show, Helen said at the time: "I'm really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can't wait for me to get started."

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with Helen Skelton

And now, fans believe she may have dropped a hint as to who her potential pro partner will be on the dancefloor.

READ: Helen Skelton's candid parenting confession will melt your heart - watch

MORE: Helen Skelton shares rare photo with youngest son Louis - and it's adorable

Helen's followers spotted that she started following Neil Jones on Instagram over the weekend – with Neil following her back, via the Mirror.

Neil Jones joined Strictly in 2016

Former Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec previously explained to the Telegraph how producers decide on the couplings for the show. "They put us in a circle. We do a salsa and a waltz," he explained. "The celebrities do, like, four steps and then we sort of move on."

READ: Helen Skelton shares active plans following split from husband

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing fans worry about confusion over this year's line-up

Meanwhile, dancer Dianne Buswell, partnered with now-boyfriend Joe Sugg in 2018, described the process as "speed dating".

Helen was the final celebrity revealed for the 2022 series

Helen is joining the likes of Kym Marsh, Will Mellor and Kaye Adams on the 2022 series. Pros taking part in the show include Diane, Neil, Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden and Giovanni Pernice.

READ: James and Ola Jordan reveal first reactions to Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2022's full 2022 line-up

On Sunday, Helen spoke to former Strictly winner Ore Oduba on BBC Radio 5 about her decision to sign up to the show. The mum-of-three told listeners: "I can't decide if it's the best or worst thing I've agreed to and it hasn't started yet!"

The star is a proud mum of three

She continued: "The thing that makes me nervous... I agreed to it a few days ago and people keep saying, 'Can you dance?' and I say no because isn't it the point to learn to dance?"

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals major update about Strictly Come Dancing 2022

MORE: Maisie Smith speaks out amid romance rumours with Max George

Helen also addressed how she will cope with being a parent while appearing on the show, staying: "People say, 'You have kids, how will you juggle it?' Most mums go to work and any mum who gets the chance to go to work, have their makeup done, their tea made and learn something fun... I thought that's a gift isn't it?"

Pictured with her baby daughter Elsie

The BBC has revealed that the launch show for the 2022 series is due to be recorded on Wednesday September 7.

Therefore, it's likely that it will air a few days later on Saturday 10 September - although the exact date of the first episode is yet to be disclosed.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.