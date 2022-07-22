Helen Skelton shares active plans following split from husband

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton grew up on a farm, so it's no surprise she has a passion for outdoor pursuits – and the star revealed she plans to spend the summer indulging in her hobbies.

In the wake of her split from husband Richie Myler, Helen has thrown herself into her favourite activities, and her kids are keen too! Helen and her three children, will be spending time in Cumbria with her parents during the summer holidays, and their plans sound so fun.

"Like me, my kids are always outside, my garage is full of tents, kayaks, paddleboards… you name it, it's there," Helen told HELLO!.

"I've always been a walker, a climber, a hiker an outdoor swimmer," she continued.

The presenter also took to Instagram to share her love of challenges, writing: "I enjoy challenging myself pushing my mind and body, and love an adventure."

We have no doubt that it's her passion for these challenging activities that keeps Helen feeling fit and looking toned. The presenter, who turns 40 next year, recently wowed her followers with a bikini snap, with compliments flooding in.

One fan wrote: "You look amazing Helen," while another penned: "Wow, look at you!"

Helen recently partnered with outdoor clothing brand North Ridge

Helen's love of walking and climbing is likely a factor in her toned physique. "One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," says fitness pro David Wiener of workout app Freeletics. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs."

The star's passion for outdoor swimming, a love that Lorraine Kelly, Amanda Holden and Jasmine Harman also share, will also be a factor in her healthy form.

Cold swimming cause help with weight loss, because it speeds up your metabolism. "You burn calories to stay warm, plus the energy used by shivering mostly comes from stored fat," says Dr. Sarah Brewer of supplement brand Healthspan.

