Ralf Little wows followers after posting throwback with famous pal

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shared a post from 11 years ago when he played a game of football against Hollywood star Gerard Butler!

Sharing a snap of himself and Gerard on the pitch on Instagram, Ralf captioned the post: "Tbt to 2011… Just me leaving @gerardbutler behind in front of 60,000 people at @CelticFC. One of the best games I’ve ever played in. Very lucky. See ya Gerry. (Just joking - Gerard was class, by the way)."

His followers were very impressed, with one writing: "Amazing," while another shared a line of clapping emojis.

Ralf is a keen footballer and played for Maidstone United, Edgware Town, Chertsey Town and Stone Dominoes. After his acting career took off, he also played in several charity matches, including Soccer Aid and Game 4 Grenfell.

Ralf shared the throwback on Instagram

The actor previously learned that his great grandfather Albert was a footballer for Chirk football club in Wales while on Who Do You Think You Are?. He said: "I’ve always been a decent player and I’ve never quite really know where it is come from. Is there any record of where he played? I really, really want to find out how good he was…. I’m sure I heard that there was some sort of international footballer, but I never really believed it and here he is."

He was then disappointed to learn that Albert quit his football career after discovering religion, saying: "Oh man, so he gave up playing football for religion? I can't begin to tell you as an atheist, how upsetting that is to me. Albert, what are you doing? Well, what a twist. What a twist I did not see that coming. Obviously I can't wait to find out what that was all about but I'm not gonna lie right now. I am disappointed, I am kind of heartbroken."

