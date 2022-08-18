Everything you need to know about ITV's Hotel Custody The series takes place in Birchin Way Custody Facility

ITV's new prison documentary series, Hotel Custody, is set to give viewers a look inside a new state-of-the-art custody centre in Grimsby, which takes a new approach to remanding people in jail.

MORE: Grantchester season eight: Everything we know so far - cast, plot, more

The first episode airs on Thursday 18 August at 9pm on ITV and will explore the unbelievable scenarios custody officers face every day. Read on to find out what to expect from the series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: If you like series set in a prison, why not try Channel 4's Screw?

What is ITV's Hotel Custody about?

ITV's Hotel Custody takes viewers behind the bars of Birchin Way Custody Facility, one of Britain's busiest police custody suites. The £14 million custody centre is carrying out pioneering work which, if successful, will be rolled out nationwide.

The facility is treating detainees as customers first, rather than criminals, with officers working inside the prison having an "innocent until proven guilty" mindset in an attempt to modernise the British penal system. Each of the 36 cells include wash basins, toilets, intercom, CCTV and 'room service'.

MORE: Van der Valk then and now: meet 2022 cast and see who appeared in the old series

MORE: Endeavour's Shaun Evans spotted filming 'emotional' scene as ITV drama wraps filming

The officers aim to better the welfare of those who find themselves in the facility and aim to limit reoffending. "Through their tough roles, quick wit and dry humour this behind-the-scenes programme tells the human stories of those passing through the custody system, with the facility handling over 6000 detainees every year," ITV says.

The series begins on Thursday 18 August at 9pm on ITV

The official synopsis reads: "Hotel Custody explores the day-to-day workings of a modern and busy custody suite, the ‘gateway’ for anyone entering the criminal justice system. From first-time lawbreakers to repeat offenders, from drink drivers to armed robbers, this series sheds light on the faces and stories behind the people that soon become just another crime statistic."

The first episode will look at the ongoing of Grimsby's custody facility on Halloween night. ITV teases: "The Joker and Harley Quinn are checked in for assault. A 'welcoming party' is needed for a violent detainee. Whilst Gangsta Granny is looking forward to her 'holiday' in a cell."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.