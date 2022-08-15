Grantchester teases despair for newlywed Will in upcoming season eight Have you caught up with season seven yet?

Grantchester delighted fans when it was announced that filming for season eight of the popular ITV drama is currently underway.

However, the synopsis for the new series has teased "a terrible accident" in store for newly married Reverand Will Davenport, who is set to face a "dangerous downward spiral".

It reads: "Will is the happiest he's ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He's always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?"

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see Geordie's happiness with his wife Cathy at stake. The synopsis continues: "Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner."

Alongside returning stars Robson Green, Tom Brittney, Tessa Peake Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble and Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie, fans can expect to see some new faces join the cast.

Will and Bonnie tied the knot at the end of season seven

Jeff Rawle, Shaun Dingwall and Jemima Rooper have all been cast in series eight of the show, which airs on ITV in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US.

Fans may recognise Jeff for his roles playing Roger Fenn in Doc Martin, as well as Cedric Diggory’s father in the fifth Harry Potter film. Shaun is best known for appearing in Top Boy and Noughts + Crosses, while Jemima has previously featured in Lost in Austen and The Girlfriend Experience.

For those unfamiliar with the ITV drama, it follows clergyman Will Davenport, who teams up with detective Geordie Keating to help him investigate mysterious crimes in the tight-knit Cambridgeshire village.

