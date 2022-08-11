Line of Duty and Sex Education stars team up for new period drama - and it looks amazing We love the look of the upcoming film Emily

Sign us up for this one! The first trailer for the new film Emily is here, and has a seriously impressive cast! Sex Education star Emma Mackay is set to play Emily Bronte, while Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, Gentleman Jack’s Gemma Jones and The Invisible Man actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen also star.

So what is the story all about? The synopsis reads: "Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. Emily explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte and Anne; her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman and her care for her maverick brother whom she idolises."

WATCH: The period drama is set to be released in October

Emily is just one of many upcoming period dramas that are coming to our screens soon, and we couldn’t be more excited for all of the historical angst! It has also been confirmed that the BBC will be bringing Great Expectations, starring Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead, to our screens, while Florence Pugh’s upcoming film The Wonder, which follows her as a 19th-century nurse, is set to be released later this year.

Emma is set to play Emily

Speaking about the upcoming film, screenwriter and director Frances O’Connor told Vogue: "Emily Brontë’s writing is steeped in such passion, feeling, violence and fierce intelligence – that I’ve always yearned to know who she really was. Emily is about a rebel and misfit, a young woman daring to form herself, to embrace her true nature, despite the consequences. And, in creating an imagined life for her, I hope Emily Brontë will live again."

