Vicki Gunvalson reveals devastated reaction after not being invited to return to Real Housewives of Orange County 

Vicki Gulvalson has admitted to having serious FOMO following the news that her friend and former co-star, Tamra Judge, had been invited to return to Real Housewives of Orange County.

Chatting to People, she explained: "Of course, I'm excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn't … yes, I have FOMO. I'm like any other woman that would be feeling that way… I’m also, now… it's been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she's going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn't get the call [to come back]."

She spoke about her friendship with Tamra during Girls Trip, adding: "Tamra and I had our nightly recaps in the bed every night, for at least an hour to three hours, and of course they can't show that, because it would be too boring and long, but that was really our reset time, [we] talked about the day, we talked about other girls — who we liked, who we didn't like."

Would you like to see her back on the show?

Tamra previously confirmed that she would be leaving the show in 2020, telling People: "It's been a wild ride, and after all these years, I'm looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms."

She confirmed her return during a visit to What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, joking: "The Judge is back and drama is in session."

