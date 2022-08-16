House of the Dragon: the ultimate guide to the return to Westeros 

House of the Dragon is just around the corner, and is finally taking us back to the world of Westeros - but this time, we’re 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and focusing on the silver-haired lineage of House Targaryen. So will the series bring positive reviews as well as Fire and Blood? Here’s everything to know about the show so far…

What will House of the Dragon be about?

Based on George RR Martin’s novel Fire and Blood, the series follows the 'dance of the dragons', a period of civil war within the Targaryen family in Westeros where two Targaryens have a very good claim for the Iron Throne - and no way of coming to an agreement that doesn’t involve war and battle between the family’s dragons, which - unlike in Game of Thrones - were prevalent during that period, with many members of the family owning their own dragon.

When is House of the Dragon being released?

The upcoming series will be released on Sunday 21 August in the US via HBO, and will be released in the UK on Monday 22 August, similar to when Game of Thrones aired. Basically, if you live in the UK, we’d strongly recommend staying away from social media on Monday!

Who is in the House of the Dragon cast?

Most notably we have The Crown and Doctor Who star Matt Smith, who stars as the brother of King Viserys, Daemon Targaryen. Meanwhile, Viserys is played by Paddy Considine, while Notting Hill actor Rhys Ifan plays his Hand of the King, Otto Hightower. Olivia Cook plays Otto’s daughter, Alicent, while Emma D’Arcy plays Viserys’ daughter, Princess Rhaenerys.

Outlander fans might also spot Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, while Fleabag star Bill Paterson plays Lord Lyman Beesbury.

The show is set to the novel by George RR Martin

How does House of the Dragon tie into Game of Thrones?

The prequel is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, so unfortunately we won’t be seeing any of the original cast show their faces in the new series - however, that’s not to say there aren’t a few familiar names! The family houses are as prevalent as in the Game of Thrones era, with the likes of House Lannister making an appearance. House Stark also appears in the books during this era - so we’ll have to see if they show up!

