Doctor Who star Matt Smith teases details of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon The show is out on 22 August

Doctor Who star Matt Smith has said he hopes Game of Thrones fans find a "richness" to the upcoming spin-off House of the Dragon.

Speaking to fans at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday, the actor was joined by co-stas including Paddy Considine and Emma D'Arcy, sharing rare details of filming and building this new world based off of George RR Martin's books.

Matt plays Prince Daemon, next in line for the throne as the brother of the honorable King Viserys Targaryen. A ruthless prince, Daemon rides the dragon Caraxes, who he previously descirbed as "the angriest of all the dragons".

His niece Princess Rhaenyra cannot inherit the Iron Throne as a woman, but as the battle for succession begins, a bloody civil war, dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, beckons.

"I hope Paddy and I found a lot of depth and richness," Matt said during the hour-long panel.

Paddy joked he got "very territorial" with the Iron Throne but author George praised the actor for his portrayal of the "kind" Viserys.

"The thing Paddy bought to Viserys was an inner fire," said George, adding that the chracter could give the "impression of being passive or a people pleaser."

Emma added of her character: "Fire drives Rhaenyra... and the journey she goes on is working out when to let the fire burn and when to dampen it."

Days earlier, HBO released the first full-length trailer, and fans were impressed by the CGI of the dragons in the trailer.

While in the original show, Daenerys was the ‘mother’ to the last ever three dragons, the prequel is set in an era where there are many dragons belonging to the Targaryen family – and it looks like the creators of the show have spent a great deal of time making the creatures distinctive.

Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series is set to look at the Targaryens at the height of their power.

Based on the novel Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, the author has given the series his seal of approval, saying: "I’m excited. I’m always a little apprehensive when you turn your baby over to foster parents but I’m involved in this, and it’s great to have [Ryan J Condal], who's a great writer, and someone who really knows my work."

The new series is set to land on HBO and Sky Atlantic on Monday 21 August.