Meet Annika star Nicola Walker's famous husband

Nicola Walker has been on many beloved TV shows, but fans are currently enjoying her performance alongside Jamie Sives in the Scottish detective drama, Annika. The show follows DI Annika Strandhed (played by Walker), as she solves crimes for Glasgow's Marine Homicide Unit. But, away from the cameras, what do you know about the actress' home life? As it turns out, Nicola isn't the only actor in the family – meet her famous husband and thespian Barnaby Kay.

Who is Nicola Walker's husband?

Nicola Walker's husband is actor Barnaby Kay. It's not known where the pair met and they normally keep a very low profile, however, they both starred in the spy drama, Spooks, and are reported to have been together for over 27 years – so it's possible their paths crossed in the acting world, and the rest is history!

© Getty Nicola's husband is fellow actor Barnaby Kay

Barnaby is perhaps best known for his theatre work and is a former member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He's been hailed for performances in famous productions including Shakespeare's As You Like It and Tennesse Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

In the world of TV, he's had stints in shows including Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Wallander and, more recently, The Five. The actor also comes from a famous family of thespians. His father, Richard Kay, who died in 1987, was known for appearing in Coronation Street, Wuthering Heights and Juliet Bravo.

Do Nicola Walker and her husband have children?

Nicola and her husband Barnaby Kay have one son, Harry, who was born in 2006. The family prefer to keep their private life away from the spotlight, so there's little else known about their brood.

Nicola Walker in Annika

What has Nicola Walker said about her husband?

Nicola did previously open up about her wedding to Barnaby in an interview, stating candidly that it wasn't very romantic! She told Radio Times in 2018: "I don't know if I should tell the truth – it doesn't sound very romantic. I find the whole ceremony of marriage a bit like going to work. It's a public performance. Though we had a really lovely day because we didn't do that. We had a tiny family thing."

In a 2022 interview with the publication, Nicola went on to explain that she and Barnaby decided to marry for one reason in particular. “Me and my husband, because we both lost a parent young, we thought, after we had a child, we ought to get married, in case one of us dies, so that the legalities are clear," she said. "Which is not the most romantic reason to get married but is probably the only thing that would have got me to sign a piece of paper. I’m not a great advocate of marriage in real life.”