Rose Ayling-Ellis recently announced her exit from EastEnders and now the actress is tipped to join the cast for the upcoming series of Doctor Who!

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion, who won the dancing competition in 2021 alongside Giovanni Pernice, posted a series of images on her Instagram celebrating her final days on Albert Square, when some fans noticed a hint in the comments section that she could be joining the Sci-Fi series.

Fellow 2021 Strictly finalist AJ Odudu wrote a congratulatory comment consisting of three rocket emojis, while a fan responded: "I wonder if the rockets are a tease of a potential future role," while posting some emojis alluding to Doctor Who.

Meanwhile, the actress has further fuelled speculation after it was revealed that Rose had followed Doctor Who creator Russell T. Davies and the new doctor himself, Ncuti Gatwa, on social media. How exciting!

Rose recently celebrated her final day on EastEnders

Rose alluded to the Mirror that she had a new job in the pipeline, stating: "You will find out more at the end of this month. I'm not allowed to say anything." We'll have to wait and see.

The star, who played Frankie on the BBC soap for two years, announced she was leaving EastEnders to explore new challenges. "It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor.

The star shot to fame after winning Strictly in 2021

"I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges," she said in a statement.

"I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories. I am excited for viewers to see Frankie's exit storyline; I think it's a really important one that will hit home for lots of people."

