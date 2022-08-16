Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Aying-Ellis has shared a stunning transformation for a very important cause.

The EastEnders actress, who won the 2021 BBC Ballroom competition alongside her professional partner, Giovanni Pernice, has teamed up with iconic brand Barbie to release a brand new line of inclusive dolls.

In the photos shared today, the star could be seen sporting a retro-inspired ponytail with a bright pink top as she showed off a new Barbie doll which features a behind-the-ear hearing aid for the first time.

"It's so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with," Rose said about the campaign.

Rose stuns as she debuts Barbie's new doll

"When I was little, I would draw hearing aids onto my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I am thrilled that Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!"

The doll, which is on sale today, will join others in the line such as a Ken doll with vitiligo, a new Fashionista doll with prosthetic leg and a wheelchair Barbie doll to reflect, and celebrate, society's differences.

Meanwhile, Rose's former dance partner Giovanni is gearing up for a brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing which kicks off next month.

Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly in 2021 alongside Giovanni Pernice

The professional dancer, who has been on the show for seven years, will be meeting his new partner at the launch show in September, which will mark the beginning on series 20. Giovanni has been sharing updates and behind-the-scenes snaps from rehearsals after they commenced in July, including with new professional, Lauren Oakley.

The full line-up for Strictly 2022 has been revealed. The famous faces joining are: Helen Skelton, James Bye, Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Tony Adams, Molly Rainford, Ellie Taylor, Matt Goss, Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds, Jayde Adams, Kaye Adams, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh and Richie Anderson.

