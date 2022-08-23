House of the Dragon: 5 must-watch Matt Smith films and TV shows 

Matt Smith is already one of the stand-out cast members on House of the Dragon as the wayward Prince Daemon Targaryen, but the actor had a very impressive filmography before joining the Game of Thrones prequel.

MORE: House of the Dragon viewers left 'disappointed' after pointing out major change from original series

So what are his top films and TV shows? Check out our recommendations for Matt Smith’s best performances here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Matt Smith as Prince Daemon

Doctor Who - BBC iPlayer

How could we possibly make this list without one of Matt’s most iconic roles? With David Tennant setting the bar high for his replacement, Matt immediately won over even the most cynical Whovian with his larger-than-life 11th Doctor. Alongside Amy Pond, the girl who waited, the Doctor takes on some of his best villains including the Silence and the Weeping Angels - and don’t even get us started on the terrific plot twists!

The Crown - Netflix

Matt is memorably wonderful as Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the hugely successful Netflix period drama. In the show, Matt plays Philip as a proud man struggling with his place as his wife rises to the highest position in Great Britain before her time.

Last Night in Soho - Sky

Like with Prince Daemon, we always knew Matt Smith had it in him to play a villain! In Last Night in Soho, he plays a charming talent manager turned nightmare - and we will never trust his charming smiles again! The drama follows a young woman who moves to London only to see visions of a young woman from the 1960s, as her life turns dark.

His House - Netflix

In His House, Matt plays a hapless case worker who helps refugees Bol and Rial settled in their new home in the UK after escaping war in South Sudan. It is a brilliant foray into the horror genre for Matt, and we’d be well up for seeing what he does next!

MORE: Lady Rhea Royce: who is Daemon Targaryen’s wife in House of the Dragon?

MORE: House of the Dragon review: a return to Westeros fit for a king… or queen?

Official Secrets - Sky

In Official Secrets, Matt plays a journalist from The Observer, Martin Bright, who investigates a memo leak which revealed that the UK was being led into war against Iraq on false pretences. Starring Kiera Knightley as Katharine Gun, it is a fascinating real-life story.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.