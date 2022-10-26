House of the Dragon: what happens to Aemond Targaryen, according to the books Warning, spoilers ahead for season one – and full book spoilers

Warning, spoilers immediately ahead! House of the Dragon's season finale shocked viewers with the horrific death of Queen Rhaenyra's second son Lucerys at the hands of his uncle, Aemond Targaryen, who accidentally caused Luke's death after losing control of his dragon, Vhagar.

Judging by the look on his face, Aemond realises that his hand in Luke's death will have major consequences – but what happens to him next, according to the books? Find out here…

WATCH: House of the Dragon: the devastating moment Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax

According to the books, Aemond killing of Lucerys understandably does not go well with his mother, Alicent Hightower, or the Hand of the King Otto Hightower. Meanwhile, his brother, Aegon, was thrilled by the news.

Queen Alicent went pale when she heard what he had done, crying, 'Mother have mercy on us all.' Nor was Ser Otto pleased. 'You only lost one eye,' he is reported to have said. 'How could you be so blind?' The king himself did not share their concerns, however, Aegon II welcomed Prince Aemond home with a great feast, hailed him as 'the true blood of the dragon,' and announced that he had made 'a good beginning.' - Fire and Blood by George RR Martin.

Following Luke's death, Daemon send a letter to the Greens threatening justice for Aemond's actions, leading to further tragedy to Alicent Hightower and her family.

So how does Aemond's story end? While plenty happens between the events of the season one finale and his ultimate demise, he is ultimately killed by his uncle, Daemon, in a battle on dragon back. While Aemond had chained his belt to Vhagar's saddle, Daemon rode freely on Caraxes and as the dragons fought one another, he leapt from his dragon to Vhagar.

Unable to escape the saddle, Aemond was killed by Daemon, before the pair are both plunged on dragon back into the lake, with Aemond's body eventually found still chained to the dragon. Daemon's body was never found, leaving his survival unclear.

Discussing the events of season one, Aemond was the character that everyone was talking about, with one writing: "SO VISERYS WAS RIGHT IN SAYING CONTROLLING DRAGONS IS AN ILLUSION BECAUSE LUCERYS DIDNT WANT ARRAX TO FLAME VHAGAR AND AEMOND DIDNT WANT VHAGAR TO EAT THEM LIKE A CHICKY NUGGET BUT SHE DID AND NOW THE WAR IS REALLY STARTED."

Another fan wrote: "It was a stellar performance by Ewan Mitchell. props to whoever casted him as Aemond coz dude stole the show & won my respect. he is the only person in this show who has gotten my complete attention."

