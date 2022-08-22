Lady Rhea Royce: who is Daemon Targaryen’s wife in House of the Dragon? Did you enjoy House of the Dragon episode one?

House of the Dragon has finally landed on Sky and HBO, and fans have been loving the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel. However, there is one character who is referenced but not seen in the first episode, Prince Daemon Targaryen’s wife, Lady Rhea Royce. So who is she? Get all of the details here…

Who is Lady Rhea Royce?

Lady Rhea Royce is the Heir of Runestone who is Prince Daemon Targaryen’s estranged wife. She doesn’t live at Court, instead resides at her castle in the Vale of Arryn. She and Daemon intensely dislike one another, with him calling her the 'bronze [expletive]' and instead spending his time with his paramour, Mysaria. The pair have had no children as a result of their union.

Is Lady Rhea in House of the Dragon?

So is Rhea going to appear in season one? Although there is very little casting news online, House of the Dragon’s fan Wiki page seems to suggest that she will indeed be appearing in season one, and will be played by Shadow and Bone actress Rachel Redford - but we will have to wait to see if this is true or not!

In episode one, Daemon is banished from court and ordered to spend time with his wife, so there may well be scenes of him in the Vale with Rhea - watch this space!

What happens to Lady Rhea Royce in the novel?

Warning, huge spoilers ahead for those who haven’t read the novel, and would like to see how the story plays out in the TV show.

In Fire and Blood, George RR Martin’s prequel novel which reads as a historical retelling of the Targaryen family, Lady Rhea has an untimely death after falling from her horse while hawking, cracking her head open. Daemon attempts to claim her lands as her heir, but is unsuccessful, with Rhinestone passing to Lady Rhea’s nephew.

