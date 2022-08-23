House of the Dragon viewers left 'disappointed' after pointing out major change from original series The prequel series premiered on Monday

House of the Dragon made its long-awaited debut on Monday and while viewers have been completely enthralled by the fantasy prequel series, some were left disappointed by the lack of a title sequence.

Unlike the original Game of Thrones series, the opening episode lacked its own title and theme music at the beginning of the instalment.

While the iconic GoT theme played during the end credits sequence, some fans were left wondering why there was no official intro for the new show.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Who else was disappointed that there was no new theme song for this series? I was waiting to got impressed… but they're using the old one… and in an awkward way," while another added: "Where was the theme song? How can you be Game of Thrones with no theme song?"

A third person tweeted: "Loved the first episode, can't wait for the rest! Although, I was disappointed that there was no intro theme song," while another agreed, commenting: "The first episode was a fantastic return to the world of Game of Thrones, and a great introduction to the characters and setting up the story. The only downsides were no title sequence and the disturbing labour scenes. 9/10."

Viewers were disappointed by the lack of a title sequence

However, many fans were overjoyed to hear the original theme song for the first time in over three years, with one person writing: "First episode of #HouseoftheDragon was amazing. I missed being immersed in this world, and the music during the end credits gave me chills," while another tweeted: "Absolutely amazing, already can't wait to see the next episode. Hearing the theme tune again makes me want to rewatch the whole series."

So why is there no title sequence?

The show's co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik have explained that they wanted to save the title sequence for the second episode. Chatting to ET, they said: "It was a creative choice. It seemed important that once the curtain went up so to speak, having a title sequence felt like an indulgence. We wanted to get on and tell the story."

A title sequence will appear in episode two

Viewers of the show can expect to see an official title sequence during the second episode, which airs on HBO on Sunday 28 August and Monday 29 August in the UK.

