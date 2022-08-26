This Morning star Phillip Schofield sheds tears as he gives emotional health update Phillip has struggled with an eye condition for years

Phillip Schofield admits that he "shed a little tear" after being able to see unblemished for the first time in years. The This Morning presenter, who has undergone eye surgery to correct eye floaters, wrote: "Still a very dilated right eye BUT 100% floater free in both eyes!!!! For the first time in years... a beautiful clear blue sky... Might have just shed a little tear as I looked up into a blemish-free blue sky."

The presenter previously opened up about his condition on the popular breakfast show, explaining: "My retinas are not detaching. But I have debilitating eye floaters. I am at the cutting edge of all this, let me tell you because the only way to treat them is a vitrectomy, where they suck the jelly out of your eye.

"Within 12 months you get a cataract, so they are trying to pioneer a half vitrectomy which started in America – see I know a lot about this! You have half the vitrectomy, take the floaters out, but you don’t get a cataract. And I am hoping I might be the first person in the country to get this!"

Holly replied: "Would you want to be the first?" to which Phillip said: "Yes I would, because they drive me insane! My vision is like a filthy bathroom window drifting across my eyes, and it drives me crazy."

We're so happy for Phillip!

He shared an update on his condition back in July on Instagram, writing: "If you have been told ‘just live with them’ that is not necessarily true, I’m sure there are exceptions, but they can be fixed… For the first time in many years, right now, I’m looking at a clear blue sky, it is mood/mind and life-changing for me.

"People who don’t have terrible floaters won’t understand what they do to your head and until now they really haven’t been taken seriously. Today I have a bloodshot eye that will last 2 weeks and an intense regime of eye drops for a month… but my floaters are 100% gone."

