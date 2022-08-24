Shetland episode 3: fans terrified for beloved character’s fate in major cliffhanger

Fans were left in shock following Wednesday night’s episode of Shetland after DS Alison 'Tosh' MacIntosh was trapped in a deadly explosion - and the BBC series certainly did leave it on a cliffhanger!

While viewers were wondering how Perez might exit the show following Douglas Henshall’s decision to leave the series in season seven, it was actually Tosh who found herself in danger. In the episode, the team’s investigation saw them uncover details of missing boy Connor’s ‘safe place’, a caravan in a remote spot on the Shetland mainland.

WATCH: Shetland's season seven trailer reveals Douglas Henshall's final case as DI Jimmy Perez

While under the impression that she could find a lead on Connor, Tosh goes into the caravan, where she discovered nautical charts and drawings. Calling Perez to fill him in on her discovery, she notices chemical drums and wires, along with a timer.

We hope Tosh will be okay!

After realising that the drums are actually a bomb, Tosh attempted to escape the locked caravan while still on the phone with Perez and Sandy - with the show ending in a serious cliffhanger after the caravan explodes into flames - but was Tosh inside? We can’t wait to find out!

Was Tosh inside the caravan

Douglas previously opened up about what to expect from season seven, revealing that there will be some romance! He said: "You never know, but as with anything to do with Perez and the opposite sex, it's never straightforward. Meg’s got his head like a washing machine. I think once you get to a certain age, there are a lot more questions that you have to ask of yourself, of a significant other.

"I think the conversations you have are a lot different because there's baggage there. But as long as there's hope, there's a way forward."

