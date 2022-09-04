The Capture: Who plays Shaun Emery and what happened to him? Spoilers for season one ahead!

The BBC's thrilling drama The Capture returned to screens at the end of last month and has had viewers compelled by the gripping plot.

Fans may recall the dramatic twist ending to the first series which saw soldier Shaun Emery go to prison for the murder of Hannah Roberts. But who plays the character and will he return in season two?

Who plays Shaun Emery?

Shaun Emery is played by actor Callum Turner. The 32-year-old is known for his roles as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films, Eli in E4 series Glue and as Frank Churchill in the 2020 Jane Austen adaptation, Emma.

Viewers may also recognise him for playing Bill Rohan in 2014 drama film Queen and Country.

What happened to Shaun Emery and will he return?

At the end of season one, Shaun was blackmailed by both American and British intelligence operatives to take the fall for Hannah's death.

Shaun was sent to prison at the end of season one

While Shaun wasn't responsible for Hannah's murder, he did in fact kill a man during his tour in Afghanistan and accepted that he needed to do time for his mistake.

The Capture's creator and writer, Ben Chanan, revealed that Shaun would not be returning in season two, however, he didn't rule out an appearance in future seasons.

He told Metro.co.uk that Shaun "still has a presence in season two and is mentioned a few times" before adding: "And if the series continues, who knows? Maybe he'll come back."

Season two premiered in August

For those who have yet to watch the gripping BBC series, it explores the world of digital intelligence and surveillance, with the first season following DCI Rachel Carey as she gets involved in a secret government operation.

The new six-part season sees Rachel find herself in the middle of a new conspiracy with a new target. But how can she solve the case when she can't trust her closest colleagues?

