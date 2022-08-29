Yellowstone sparks major reaction after dropping huge season five news with new teaser trailer Viewers got a first look at the new episodes during the VMAs

Yellowstone has grown to become one of the most-watched shows on American television over the last few years, so it's no surprise that the bosses behind the Paramount drama chose the MTV Video Music Awards to debut the trailer for the eagerly awaited fifth season.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Emily Blunt's new western drama 1883 fans will love

The upcoming episodes will reunite viewers with our favourite family of Montana cattle ranchers, The Duttons - and it looks like they're ready for war! "We'll show the world who we are and what we do," Kevin Costner's character ominously intones over the 15-second clip. Check it out below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the tense teaser trailer for Yellowstone season five

The quick montage shows all of the key players in the series, including the family patriarch John, Kelly Reilly's Beth, Cole Hauser's Rip, Luke Grimes' Kayce and Wes Bentley's Jamie, before promising viewers: "All will be revealed".

MORE: See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

MORE: Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets name change - here's why

At the very end of the clip, it was revealed that season five will differ from previous seasons in a major way as it will feature a two-hour premiere episode. Confirming the exciting news, the official Twitter account for the series posted: "Did you catch the #YellowstoneTV tease during the @VMAS? Who's ready for season 5?! Don't miss the two-hour premiere event Nov. 13, only on @ParamountNet."

Viewers got a first look at the new episodes during the VMAs

The announcement sent fans into overdrive, and for many, it proved too much as they were soon lamenting how far away the release date is. One wrote: "Ah man, why does the wait have to be so long!"

Another wrote: "A two hour premiere? Well, now I'm excited. Is it November yet?" and a third added: "It's too early for me to be this excited!!! It's close yet so far away."

Season five will kick off with a two-hour premiere

A number of additions have been made to the season five cast, including American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who portrayed Claire Dutton in prequel series 1883.

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner hints at John Dutton's fate in season five following death rumors

It's also been revealed that Josh Lucas will be back to portray Young John Dutton, which hopefully means that we'll see more of the Dutton patriarch's mysterious past, alongside Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play Young Beth Dutton and Young Rip Wheeler.

On top of all that, Jacki Weaver will also be back and Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who have been recurring on the show since the start, have been promoted to series regulars for the new season.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.