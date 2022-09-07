Shetland star Mark Bonnar looks so different one of his first ever roles The star appeared in Loving You

Shetland star Mark Bonnar is a well-known face on our television screens. The beloved Scottish actor is currently starring as Duncan Hunter in Shetland, but is also well known for his roles in Line of Duty, Catastrophe and Unforgotten – but he looks so different in snaps from one of his first roles!

Back in 2003, the then-34-year-old Mark starred in his third ever television role, after starring in Rebus and Wire in the Blood, appeared in the TV film Loving You as DC Colin Morris, a police officer who investigates Dan, an educational psychologist who is accused of sexually abusing a child, leaving his girlfriend devastated while confronting the possibility that he had acted inappropriately towards her two daughters.

The actor starred alongside his current co-star Douglas Henshall, who played Dan, as well as Keith Allen and Ophelia Lovibond.

In the snap, Mark is instantly recognisable with his signature white hair – but would you have recognised him otherwise?

The star previously opened up about his huge success on TV, telling The Guardian: “According to a lot of people I am in everything and they’re sick of the sight of me. I’ve been doing this for over 25 years. But I think if you believe you’ve got a voice that can hold you apart a little bit and you stick at it, people eventually go: ‘All right. Come on.’”

Mark in Loving You (2003)

However, he was in doubt during the COVID pandemic about the future of his career, telling BT: “I didn't know if I would ever work again. I did not. None of us knew what was going to happen, did we? It was [expletive] terrifying at first, and remains terrifying, to be honest.”

