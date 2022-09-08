BBC presenter Huw Edwards dons ominous black tie amid the Queen's health concerns The BBC has its own plan in place in the event of the Queen's death

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has increased concern for the Queen's health with his choice of dress while presenting the channel's coverage of the monarch's latest health update.

MORE: Concern for the Queen's health as Buckingham Palace issue new statement

The veteran news presenter started his presenting duties on the channel earlier than expected following the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. Viewers were quick to note that not only did the presenter look quite sombre but that he had also donned a black suit and tie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen’s health over years after first overnight hospital stay since 2013

This is standard BBC protocol ahead of the death of a British monarch and has been in place for a number of years.

According to Half as Interesting, as the UK's public service broadcaster, the BBC has its own plan in place in the event of the Queen's death. This includes the presenter on air switching to a black tie that the station keeps on-hand specifically for this purpose.

MORE: Prince William and Prince Charles travel to Balmoral after concerns for Queen's health

MORE: The telling sign that the Queen's health was a worry for William and Kate

It's also said that the BBC will get the news from an alert system that was originally created during the Cold War to warn of incoming missiles to alert them of the news.

On the occasion of the Queen's passing, BBC One will show her portrait before playing the national anthem. The network will then share the announcement: "This is BBC Television News. Buckingham Palace has just announced the death of the Queen."

Buckingham Palace has released a new statement regarding the Queen's health

It has been announced that the BBC has suspended its regular programming schedule. The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral following Queen health concerns

Bargain Hunt was interrupted at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace, which said royal doctors were concerned for health. It read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne are at Balmoral, and Prince William are currently travelling to Balmoral to be with her while Prince Harry and Meghan are also making their way to Scotland, as are Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.



Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.