NCIS boss teases plans to bring back Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto in season 20

Pauley Perrette played forensic scientist Abby Scuito who was known for her contrasting Gothic dress sense and sweet demeanour on hit CBS drama NCIS for 15 years before deciding to bow out in 2018.

However, speaking in a new interview, showrunner Steven D Binder has shared an update on whether the show will ever revisit her character - and we think it is safe to say that fans will be thrilled.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto says her goodbyes to the NCIS team

Referencing how the long-running series continues to make Mark Harmon's character Gibbs' presence felt on the show despite having not been seen since season 19's fourth episode, he said: "We are always thinking about ways to involve [Gibbs] in a way that doesn't 'rip off the scab' and doesn't ruin what I thought was the only fitting send-off for this guy."

He then continued: "I want to start doing that with Abby's character as well. I'd like to start feeling her [presence] a little more. I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…

"But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we're a part of her," he added but did not specify whether the actress will reappear in person or simply just be referenced.

Pauley bowed out of the procedural in 2018 after 15 years on the show

While fans will be thrilled to see Pauley back in her white lab coat, her returning to the CBS drama doesn't seem like a promising prospect due to a number of reasons. Not only has the 53-year-old actress officially retired from acting, but the circumstances around her exit mean that she may not be inclined to return.

According to multiple reports, Pauley had a number of clashes with series lead Mark in 2016 after the actor brought his dog to set, where it bit a crew member leaving him needing 15 stitches.

The actress recently reunited with her former co-star Brian Dietzen

Tellingly, the pair did not share the screen together during Pauley's emotional final episode. Instead, Abby bid farewell to her other colleagues at NCIS HQ and simply delivered a letter for Gibbs and watched from the street as he read it.

However, Mark Harmon has now also left the series for good, so if there is a possibility of Pauley's return, it seems more likely now than in previous years. The strongest piece of evidence we have that Pauley could be in talks to return to the drama came earlier this year when she shared a snap of herself reunited with her former co-star Brian Dietzen.

Taking to Twitter, Pauley revealed that she and Brian - who has played the role of Dr Jimmy Palmer on the CBS drama since 2004 - had met up in LA, where they both live. She shared a selfie of the two of them smiling at the camera with her beloved pooch Rosie in her arms, which she captioned: "Me and @BrianDietzen today. (And #RescueDog Rosie!) :)."

