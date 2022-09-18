Derek Hough thanks fans for ongoing support ahead of DWTS premiere So many memories!

For over ten years, Derek Hough has been one of the leading and most beloved personalities of Dancing with the Stars, having first joined the show in 2007.

MORE: Derek Hough shares new details on star-studded upcoming wedding

He eventually moved on from his role as a dancer into a spot on the judges table, and the show undoubtedly has meant a lot to him personally and to his career.

Now, as the competition prepares to premiere its latest season on Monday, 19 September, the star is taking a moment to express his gratitude to fans, looking back on his time on the long-running program.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Step Into the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

MORE: Derek Hough opens up about his proposal to fiancée Hayley Erbert and their plans to start a family

He thanked fans by way of a giveaway, making them all reminisce over how much DWTS means to them in order to win a free, year-long subscription to Disney+.

He took to Instagram to thank everyone for the reminder of how great the show's run has been, saying: "I just want to express to you how much it meant to read all of these amazing messages."

"All your stories about what this show has meant to you, how you watched it with your mom or your dad, or your kids, how you would share stories, share scores, and who your favorites were…" he said.

The sweet message of appreciation

Growing nostalgic and sentimental, he added: "Just reading all those stories, it was really emotional, honestly, it made me reflect on how special this show is to me and how special this relationship is between us and how much we've shared over these years."

MORE: Derek Hough reveals engagement to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert

MORE: Derek Hough hints at wanting to expand his family with girlfriend Hayley Erbert

He concluded with: "Man, I just want to thank you, I wanted to thank you again. It's a beautiful thing and I don't take it for granted at all."

Both Derek and his sister Julianne are household names in the dancing community

In the caption, Derek endearingly added: "It was so moving reading all of your stories. Here's to the future and making many more memories together."

Fans inundated his comments section with praise and gratitude, writing: "Thank you so much for doing this!" and: "I've never missed a show! One of my absolute favorite shows EVER!" as well as: "Beautifully said! Good luck this season on DWTS!" plus: "You're the best!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.