Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's new performance has fans in a frenzy They killed it (pun intended)!

Derek Hough certainly left a strong impression on fans with his performance on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The judge was joined by a group of dancers and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert for a performance of Tango of the Dead for the season's Horror Night.

The absolutely electric performance featured Derek in his full Halloween get-up, covered in tattoos from head to waist and dancing with Hayley, who wore a form-fitting white gown.

The performance was received with thunderous applause and cheers from the remaining judges on the panel and the contestants watching.

DWTS' official Instagram handle shared pictures of the routine that had fans rushing to the comments section to praise Derek and his troupe.

Many went on about how much they wanted to see his Las Vegas show, as one wrote: "Must get some Vegas tix! Amazing performance," and another said: "Amazing!!!!! Would LOVE to see their Vegas show."

Derek and Hayley's performance received a rapturous response from fans

Several of the show's participants also took to the comments to praise the judge, as Amanda Kloots said: "So inspiring to watch!! Truly incredible," and Olivia Jade commented: "That was epic."

Derek shared a video of the entire performance on his own Instagram and thanked all of the dancers and the show for helping make it come to life.

He even paid a special tribute to his partner as he thanked the others, writing: "And of course my stunningly talented love @hayley.erbert who absolutely crushed it. You can summon me anytime ;))."

Fans once again took to the comments to praise the duo's partnership, with one saying: "Amazzzzing!!!!! You should be dancing not a judge. You and Hayley are unbelievable," and another adding: "It was amazing & Hayley is perfection!"

The DWTS judge paid tribute to the performers who were part of his routine

Derek and Hayley have been together since 2015, having first met when she was a troupe dancer on DWTS after performing on his and sister Julianne Hough's Move Live Tour. And since then, their incredible performances have left fans mesmerized.

