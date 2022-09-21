Helen Skelton reveals she was last-minute signing on Strictly

Countryfile star Helen Skelton has opened up about taking part in Strictly Come Dancing - and revealed that her signing was very last minute. Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show’s launch on Friday, the star joked: "I was really last minute, so I think the paper knew before I did!" Before going into details about her decision to take part in the show.

She explained: "I don’t think about it. I'm just literally like so stupidly naive that I just wait until the next thing. So I haven't thought about it which is probably gonna hit me like a train when it happens. But equally, I interview for sports, there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than interviewing a player who has been sent off or a coach who has lost their job.

"I had to interview Tom Daley in Rio after he had the best preliminary round ever, best scores ever, and then he had a shocker at the actual final and I had to interview him live. I’ve known Tom since he was about eight and all I wanted to do is hug him, but can you imagine, how unprofessional! But that for me, that is what’s nerve-wracking about live TV because I was like, ‘Oh the hopes of the nation were on you and you failed!’"

Helen opened up about signing up to the show last minute

She also opened up about her family’s reaction, and that her mum and dad were instrumental in her saying yes.

"My mum and dad said, ‘You’ve got to do it, you absolutely have got to do it,’" she explained. "I think any family that are in around this, you know it’s all-consuming. They have to be in it as well. It’s not just you doing it. My mum and dad are in! They’re excited."

