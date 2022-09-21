Do Revenge: the twisty ending of Netflix movie explained What did you think of the film?

Do Revenge is the latest teen movie that everyone is talking about – but what is the ending all about? Find out here…In the whip smart comedy drama, wronged High school students Drea and Eleanor team up with one another to destroy each other's bullies.

While Drea takes out the girl who supposedly outed Eleanor by claiming she'd tried to kiss her – turning her into a predator as a result – Eleanor targets Drea's ex-boyfriend who she believes leaked a risqué video of her to the entire school.

It is eventually revealed that Eleanor is actually 'Nora', an old friend of Drea's from summer camp, and it was Drea herself who spread the rumour but – being self-obsessed and wrapped up in her own problems – failed to remember her actions, even when she was reminded of them by Andrea.

As such, Andrea has been playing the long game, with her ultimate aim to destroy Drea's life once and for all – and tells her to ruin all of her friends' lives or Andrea will frame her mother for drug possession.

Despite Eleanor's determination to ruin Drea's life, the pair eventually reconcile while at the Admissions Party after Drea apologises for her past actions – and realising that they are both happier in each other's company – but their former plotting is discovered by Drea's ex-boyfriend Max, who confirms that he was in fact a psychopath.

He leaked Drea's video to destroy her life after being threatened by her since they began school together, with their relationship being a ruse to eventually ruin her – but unfortunately for him, Andrea has recorded his entire confession – and shares it at the party – leading his friends and the party guests to turn on him.

Max is expelled from school as a result and loses his place at Yale, which is then offered to Drea. However, she turns it down to road trip with Eleanor, and the credits reveal that the pair of them reconcile with their respective love interests, while Max is seen to be in therapy for toxic masculinity, having found a new group to act the victim with.

