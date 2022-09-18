Do Revenge viewers saying same thing about new Netflix comedy film Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in the movie

Netflix's new teen comedy, Do Revenge, landed on the streaming platform on Friday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new film.

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train, the movie stars Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke as high schoolers Drea and Eleanor, who form an unlikely friendship and agree to seek revenge on each other's bullies.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the new comedy, with many comparing it to classic 1990s teen movies.

One person wrote: "Just finished watching #DoRevenge and it was AMAZING! I love how it paid tribute to 90s/2000s teen comedy movies. And the soundtrack was perfect as well! Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes are absolutely brilliant. By far my favourite Netflix movie of this year," while another added: "Do Revenge is literally iconic. Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes are insane together. The outfits, the twists, the soundtrack, this movie is 5/5."

A third fan commented: "#DoRevenge is a masterpiece. Managing to be perfectly contemporary while paying tribute to the best of the 90s/2000s teen comedies, this film is ambitious in its narrative and nails it. The soundtrack is incredible. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke are absolutely electric. So good!" while another agreed, adding: "Do Revenge was surprisingly so good!!! Loved that it's dark and funny. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke were awesome!"

Viewers praised Sophie Turner's cameo

Other viewers applauded Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner's cameo in the film as spoiled teen, Erica. One person tweeted: "Watched #DoRevenge for Maya Hawke and Sarah Michelle Gellar. That being said, the best thing about it was actually Sophie Turner," while another added: "I love Sophie Turner in this, she's hilarious."

A third commented: "Sophie Turner's two scenes in #DoRevenge were perfection."

Do Revenge is available to stream on Netflix.

