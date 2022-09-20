Exclusive: Chicago Fire bosses detail Brett's 'turmoil' ahead of emotional premiere

Chicago Fire fans saw Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett return to the Windy City at the end of season 10 and have an emotional conversation that revealed they were unsure whether their long-distance romance would last.

Now, executive producer Derek Haas has confirmed that fans will get "clarification" on the future of Brett and Casey's romance in the season 11 premiere.

"We’ll definitely get some answers to where she stands with Casey," he told HELLO!, adding: "I’d say that Brett is going to face some major turmoil this season."

Fans saw Casey decide to leave Chicago to move to Oregon and help raise his late best friend's children, with him and Brett attempting to try long distance.

He returned for the finale of season 10 and the wedding of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd, and during an emotional dance together Brett asked: "Can we keep this up with so much time apart?"

Casey paused before cryptically telling her: "I don't know, but we're together tonight."

Season 11 will see Brett go through 'turmoil'

Elsewhere the season opener will pick up immediately where season 10 left us - with Severide and Kidd on their honeymoon and being tracked by unknown attackers.

"We like doing these immediate pick-ups, because the show really launches out of a cannon when you do that," shared Derek.

The premiere picks up where season 10 left off

"Pace is so important to us as a show, and we like it when the audience can’t take a breath until the first commercial. Plus, you get to see Severide and Stella’s very stressful wedding night. Well, hot… then stressful."

As for the rest of Firehouse 51, Derek revealed his favorite moment from the premiere "involves something called an ice fishing spear - I will leave that to your imagination."

Chicago Fire airs 9/8c on NBC September 21