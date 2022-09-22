Heartstopper recasts actor in new role as production for for season two kicks off We can't wait for more episodes!

Heartstopper fans, listen up as we've got some major news. Production for the beloved Netflix drama's second season has officially kicked off, meaning that it won't be too much longer until we reunite with Charlie, Nick and their friends.

What's more, it's also been revealed that the show's cast is growing as four new cast members have been announced for the new episodes! Interestingly, actor Bradley Riches who appeared in season one of the show as an unnamed character is now playing the role of a Truman student named James McEwan.

WATCH: Alice Oseman shares special announcement about Heartstopper's future...

Meanwhile, following a nationwide open casting call earlier this year, Leila Khan has been cast as Sahar Zahid, a Higgs school student, in what will be her first professional acting role.

Jack Barton, who has previously appeared in the television series The Pursuit of Love, Grantchester and War of the Worlds, has been cast as Nick's older brother David and theatre star Nima Taleghan will be playing Mr Farouk, a new Truman teacher.

Heartstopper season two has welcomed some new cast members

The new stars will be joined by Kit Connor, who will be returning as Nick, and Joe Locke, who will be back as Charlie, while Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser reprise their respective characters too.

Netflix has confirmed that the show has already been given the green light for season three, which means a whole lot more of Nick and Charlie's adorable love story to come.

We can't wait for more episodes!

However, it is not the only romance on the cards while discussing potential upcoming storylines with HELLO! earlier this year, Yasmin Kinney teased that Elle and Tao's romance will also be explored in the new season.

"What was once such a strong, beautiful friendship has turned into a beautiful relationship," she said before adding: "I think in season two, there's going to be just a lot more drama, trips, public outings and friendship development."

The LGBTQ+ series climbed to the top of Netflix's most-watched TV shows list in 54 countries not long after it made its debut on the streaming site back in April and has a 'certified fresh' and 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

