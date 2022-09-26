VIDEO: Gogglebox star Giles’ 'brutal' criticism of The Masked Dancer goes viral 

Gogglebox star Giles Wood has gone viral following one of his comments about The Masked Dancer - and it’s seriously dark. While watching the show with his wife Mary while filming the popular Channel 4 TV show, Giles said: "Do you know what I would hate, Nutty, more than anything?

"I would hate to be in a nursing home and have this put on in the background, and die to this. That would be the worst thing ever, wouldn’t it? Imagine if your last memory of this world was that prawn dancing."

WATCH: Gogglebox star Giles’ 'brutal' criticism of The Masked Dancer goes viral

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Gogglebox Giles and Mary watching a dancing prawn being unveiled as Stacey Dooley in The Masked Dancer is somehow one of the most brutal criticisms I have ever seen on the show," while another person added: "Never got the attraction of Gogglebox, but oof that would be a kick to the ego if you had anything to do with that."

A third person tweeted: "It was so unnecessary but also very Giles and Mary," while another fan wrote: "Oh my god that’s magnificent. Brutal, but magnificent."

The pair weren't huge fans of The Masked Dancer

Giles and Mary are fan favourites on the show, often entertaining viewers with their very wry comments. Mary previously opened up about their nickname 'Nutty' for one another, telling The Daily Star: "We call each other 'nutty' because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Certainly, Giles has multiple personality disorders so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re both neurotic."

The couple joined the show in 2015 for the fifth series after being approached to take part by a friend in the production team. Giles was originally set to appear with his youngest daughter but she turned him down, so Mary was eventually convinced to take part after a 40-minute long conversation with show bosses.

