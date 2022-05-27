Gogglebox stars and their children who never appear on show Meet the Gogglebox family members you hardly ever see on screen

Sometimes, it feels like the stars of Gogglebox are our family members because we spend so much time with them in their living rooms! However, plenty of the cast have children, and even grandchildren, who don't appear on the show - but often feature on their social media channels. See the cutest snaps of the children of Gogglebox here...

Pete Sandiford

Pete's adorable baby son Jimmy made his first ever appearance on Gogglebox in May, and he is so adorable! In the short clip, little Jimmy was sitting in his auntie Sophie's seat, while Pete hit behind the arm of the chair and played peek-a-boo with his son, who responded with fits of giggles each time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pete plays with his baby son Jimmy

After welcome the baby boy, he told HELLO! and other press: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment! I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete with his baby son Jimmy

Izzi Warner

Izzi has two beautiful children, a son Bobby and daughter, Bessie, and often shares snaps of them. She shared a picture of them during the first lockdown in 2020, with Bessie looking grumpily at the camera, and jokingly captioned it: "Face you make when you’re fed up of lockdown life. These two little darlings brighten my day every day."

The family recently celebrated Bessie's christening

She recently shared a snap at Bessie's christening, and shared a snap of her family – and little Bobby looked so grown up! The caption read: "The best day celebrating our little darling Bessie’s christening. Thank you to all our family and friends for making it extra special…oh and to Leeds united staying in the premier league."

Baasit Siddiqui

Baasit shares two beautiful children, Amelia and Theodore, with his wife Melissa, and often shares snaps of them on the Instagram account he shares wh his fellow Gogglebox stars, brother Umar and dad Sid. Most recently, the youngsters have been enjoying playing with the BAFTA award won by the cast for Best Factual Programme.

The Siddiqui family with the BAFTA

Sharing a snap of them with the award, the Siddiqui family wrote: "Despite nearly ten years and nineteen series of being on Gogglebox, it’s still so amazing and surreal to be able to say we are a part of a BAFTA winning show. Thank you everyone so much for the incredible kind words, love and support. Love from the whole Siddiqui family."

Marcus and Micha

The pair share one son, Yasha, and Mica has two daughters from a previous relationship, Sachelle and Shuggy, who have previously appeared on the hit Channel 4 show. Meanwhile, Marcus also has a son from a previously relationship, Shiloh Defreitas - and he is pretty famous in his own right! The celeb is a popular boxer who uses the moniker 'Sugar Shy', and has a hugely impressive social media fanbase of 11.9k followers!

Marcus' son is a prolific boxer

The Malones

Tom and Julie are grandparents! Their daughter Vanessa joined her parents on the show, and she has three young children, and Tom Jr often shares snaps of himself with his niece and nephews, Saoirse, Brogan and Harley. In one snap, he posed with his niece and wrote: "Saoirse wanted a photo shoot #UncleDuties."

Tom and Julie have five grandchildren

Tom Jr also posted several photos from a birthday party and a christening, writing: "Some pictures from my niece Saoirse's birthday (very happy with her ballerina necklace), and from my nephew Harley Scott's Christening." Their son Sean also welcomed a baby son, Louis, in July 2021, while their other son, Lee, also welcome a baby son, Greyson, in 2021. Naw!

Jenny Newby

Jenny recently shared a snap of herself, and her pal Lee of course, with her granddaughter to celebrate her birthday! Although she didn't reveal her name, she captioned the snap: "This makes you feel old My granddaughter and her friends 21st birthday party both looked stunning."

Jenny with her granddaughter

