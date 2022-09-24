Gogglebox viewers react as Malone family reveal new addition to family Julie, Tom Snr and Shaun appeared alongside a new four-legged friend in the latest episode

Gogglebox family The Malones melted viewers' hearts as they made their return to the hit Channel 4 show with a brand new addition to their family - a rottweiler pup named Tilly!

The official Gogglebox Twitter account celebrated the return of Julie, Tom Snr and Shaun - who have been absent for most of the new series so far - and gave viewers a sneak peek of their new four-legged friend. They wrote: "Welcome back @TheMalonesGB! And welcome Tilly! #Gogglebox," alongside a clip of the adorable pooch on Julie's lap.

Fans of the show quickly rushed to the comment section. "Welcome to the gogglebox family Tilly. Nice to see everyone again," one wrote.

"Tilly is GORGEOUS," another commented while someone else said: "OMG, cuteness overload." A fourth added: "Rotties are just the best!"

The Malones have an adorable new pup named Tilly

The adorable pup wasn't the only new face who appeared on the episode, as the episode also introduced viewers to a pair of brand new sofa dwellers, Danielle and Daniella.

The best friends from Leeds, along with other regular Gogglebox favourites - including best friends Jenny and Lee, brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie, South Londoners Marcus and Mica and the Siddiqui family - gave their thoughts on a selection of the best TV from the past week.

The episode also introduced viewers to best friends Danielle and Daniella

The news comes after the Malone family sadly lost one of their beloved older rottweilers named Lucy in March of this year. Announcing the sad news at the time, they wrote: "Today we said goodbye to our beloved Lucy. She fought right to the end to stay with us.

"Now reunited with her sister Izzey. There are no words to describe how much you meant to us. Rest in Peace sweetheart, you will always be in our hearts xx."

