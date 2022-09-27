Strictly star Molly Rainford gives surprising details on new pro Carlos Gu

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has given details about the new pro, Carlos Gu, and what it’s like having him as a partner. Chatting to HELLO! And other reporters ahead of the show, the singer admitted that she thinks the pro will "balance her out".

She explained: "I’d come in for a photo shoot on my own and met a few of the pros getting lunch or whatever and he was the only one that I hadn't met yet. So it was a genuine surprise and it was so lovely, the energy was right from the off and I feel like he's gonna balance me out a little bit. I'm loud. And he's a bit more calm. So I like he's gonna like, you know, keep me keep me on the ground."

She also opened up about her former dance training, explaining: "I went to a theatre school when I was younger and I always laugh at this because everyone thinks theatre school means like you're a good dancer but my mum will tell you, I'm Nelly the elephant. But I think from being a singer, I've got that musicality in me so I hope it translates into my feet and the rest because I definitely I can hold a rhythm and I can sing and tune."

Molly and Carlos were incredible on Saturday night!

The star, who has been tipped as one to watch in the competition, added: "A lot of the advice has been you know just enjoy it. But I’m a little bit scared because I'm a bit of a perfectionist so if I'm if I'm struggling one week with one kind of dance, I'm gonna get in my head about it… I'm pretty good with critiques usually. I think like, no one's gonna say it for the sake of saying it. There's always a point behind it. It's always to make you improve."

