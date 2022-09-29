Virgin River's Alexandra Breckinridge is unrecognizable in rare throwback picture

Virgin River star Alexandra Breckinridge has shared a sweet throwback picture with her "adorable brother Kyle".

The snap appeared to have been taken in the early 2000s and saw the actress wearing a simple loose white tee and her hair scraped back into a low ponytail. Kyle wore a large red hoodie and the pair had their arms around each other.

"Found this.. adorable brother Kyle," Alexandra captioned the picture before tagging Kyle.

The 40-year-old actress grew up in Connecticut, and moved to Los Angeles when she was 10 with her mother. Now, Alexandra stars as Melinda Monroe in the hit Netflix drama Virgin River but she keeps her family life private, only occasionally sharing pictures of her husband and children.

Alexandra met her husband Casey Hopper, a guitarist who has toured with Katy Perry, at a Grammy Awards after-party, and in 2015, Alexandra and Casey tied the knot in a small ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. Alexandra and Casey have two children together.

The year after saying 'I do', the husband and wife welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, in September. Alexandra then gave birth to their second, a daughter named Billie, in December 2017.

Alexandra shared this sweet snap

But despite both having careers in the showbiz industry, the family upped and left Los Angeles, California, in search of a more rural family life in Atlanta, Georgia.

On their move, Alexandra told Atlanta magazine: "The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A. We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

Virgin River is one of Netflix's biggest shows right now. The heartwarming romance drama is proving just as popular four seasons in as it was back when it debuted in the winter of 2019.

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge as Jack and Mel

Annette O'Toole recently shared that the show has undergone changes as they have a new showrunner, Patrick Sean Smith, but that he is "fantastic and some things are getting more complicated".

"The characters you love will still be going through all the trauma that we go through," Annette teased to HELLO!