What is the theme on Great British Bake Off this week? This is a first for GBBO!

The 2022 series of The Great British Bake Off is well and truly underway on Channel 4, and as usual, Tuesday evening's episode will see the remaining bakers set three challenges by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood before one contestant is sent home.

So far in this year's series, we've seen the bakers tackle old favourites like Cake Week - which is always a favourite among viewers of the show - as well as Biscuit Week and, most recently, Bread Week. Curious about what the bakers will be making in the tent this week? Well, look no further as we have all the details…

Audiences can look forward to something rather different for week four as for the first time ever, the programme is featuring Mexican Week! Channel 4 have confirmed the bakers will take on "three challenges exploring authentic Mexican bakes".

Each week, bakers must complete three challenges - a signature, a technical, and a showstopper within a given theme. In the signature, bakers can show off their skills by using a tried and tested recipe.

The bakers will make a Mexican street food staple for their technical challenge

This week will see the bakers tasked with putting their own twist on sweet bread pan dulce in the signature challenge before creating a Mexican street food staple in the technical. As always, the second challenge will be judged blind and the bakers won't be able to practice beforehand.

In the showstopper, they'll need to make a version of the milk-soaked tres leches cake to impress the judges enough to keep their place in the tent.

The Great British Bake Off is currently airing every Tuesday on Channel 4 from 8pm. Although the date for the finale has yet to be set, if this series consists of ten episodes like in previous seasons, viewers can expect to see it end on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

