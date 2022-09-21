Helen Skelton makes candid admission ahead of her Strictly debut The Countryfile star has met her pro partner

Helen Skelton is preparing to make her debut on Strictly Come Dancing – but has made a candid admission ahead of the opening show.

The Countryfile star announced her shock split from husband Richie Myler in April, just four months after the birth of their daughter.

And now Helen has admitted she is finding it difficult to get close to her pro partner.

She told the Mirror: "Yesterday when we were getting close, my partner was like, 'Every time I get close to you, you jump away.'"

Helen further revealed that she told her partner - who has yet to be revealed - that they each have their own space.

The former Blue Peter presenter explained: "Things like that are what you have to get used to," adding: "I think that'll be the challenge."

The launch show for Strictly will take place on Friday, when the celebrities’ pro partner are finally revealed, followed by the first live show on Saturday 24th.

Speaking to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the episode, Helen revealed she was a “really last minute” signing, joking: “I think the papers knew before I did!”

She also opened up about her family’s reaction, and revealed that her parents were instrumental in her saying yes.

"My mum and dad said, ‘You’ve got to do it, you absolutely have got to do it,’" she explained. "I think any family that are in around this, you know it’s all-consuming. They have to be in it as well. It’s not just you doing it. My mum and dad are in! They’re excited."

Helen is one of 15 celebrities taking part in the competition this year. She joins James Bye, Molly Rainford, Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Kaye Adams, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Tony Adams MBE, Fleur East and Hamza Yassin.