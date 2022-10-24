Strictly's Helen Skelton thanks fans for their support after personal confession The Countryfile presenter has partnered up with Gorka Marquez

Helen Skelton has expressed her gratitude after making it through to another week on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Gorka Marquez.

MORE: Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 39-year-old shared a sweet behind-the-scenes image as she thanked her fans for their support.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of hilarious Strictly rehearsal

"Thank you doesn't quite cut it!!! So grateful for your messages and support," she wrote. "Having a blast, learning loads, and trying our hardest to put a smile on your faces. I hope you're enjoying the journey as much as we are!

MORE: Helen Skelton addresses split during Lorraine Kelly interview

SEE: 10 cutest photos of Helen Skelton's three children

"@gorka_marquez thanks for another great week and for supplying the pics (I am a technophobe so can't even download the official vids and images). @bbcstrictly #bbc #strictly."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Well done Helen and Gorka what a team! Keep working hard! xx." Another stated: "It was definitely your best dance yet! It was amazing! Bring on Halloween week!"

Helen shared this snap from the weekend

The pair had danced a lively Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune, which saw them hit the top of the leaderboard - joint with Hamza Yassin. However, on Sunday night, viewers bid farewell to Jayde Adams and her dance partner Karen Hauer after they faced the dance-off with Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos Gu.

There's no denying Helen has fully immersed herself into this year's Strictly. Last week, the mum-of-three - who split from her husband Richie Myler in April - revealed it took some encouragement to take part.

In a candid interview with The Telegraph, Helen shared: "I think it would have been disrespectful for me to have not done Strictly. For my family, who need to see me have a great time. It's not just for me. When you've got kids, if they're happy, you're happy."

The pair had danced the Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune

Touching upon her recent heartache, Helen confessed she does not feel like "a victim" after her husband left the family home four months after they welcomed their third child.

"There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.