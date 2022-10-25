Meet Jimmy Carr's amazing partner Karoline Copping

Deadpan comedian Jimmy Carr is currently presenting Jimmy Carr Destroys Art - but how much do you know about the 50-year-old-star behind the cameras?

Jimmy - who is also well-known for hosting 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year - has been making us laugh out loud for years, so we thought we'd share everything there is to know about the funny man's family life - from who his partner is, to the number of children they have...

WATCH: Jimmy Carr talks fatherhood

Who is Jimmy Carr's partner?

Jimmy Carr is in a relationship with Karoline Copping. Canadian-born Karoline is a commissioning editor for Channel 5 and they met at a television interview during auditions in 2001. She is credited on two of Jimmy's recorded projects: Jimmy Carr Live and Jimmy Carr: In Concert.

How long has Jimmy Carr been married?

Jimmy and Karoline have dated since meeting in 2001, but they are not married. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs many years later, Jimmy confessed that he didn't make a great first impression on Karoline. However, Karoline attended a gig after that first encounter - and the rest is history. The couple are pretty protective about their personal life, but they have been spotted enjoying nights out together before, including a night out at trendy celebrity spot Chiltern Firehouse in 2017.

Does Jimmy Carr have children?

The couple secretly welcome a baby son back in 2019, and Jimmy confirmed his little boy's unusual moniker. Jimmy told Radio Times that his son had been named Rockefeller - inspired by both the American billionaire business magnate John D. Rockefeller - "though also with a hint of Chris Rock, the greatest ever comedian".

Asked if he thought fatherhood had softened him, Jimmy replied: "It could be a bit of a gear shift, because of the kind of comedy I do. But so far, I'm still telling the same jokes, I've got the same sense of humour. We'll see because I'm sure I'm going to be writing a lot of material about him. In fact, I think he might be tax-deductible."

