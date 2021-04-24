Who is in Jimmy Carr's family? The comedian appears on new show I Can See Your Voice

Jimmy Carr is perhaps best-known for his outrageous comedy on the stand-up circuit, but in recent times he's become a familiar face on TV thanks to his stints on Eight Out of Ten Cats, The Big Fat News Quiz of the Year, Your Face or Mine?, and Cats Does Countdown.

And now, the comedian has bagged himself a new TV gig as a judge on new talent show I Can See Your Voice alongside Paddy McGuinness, Amanda Holden and Alison Hammond. But away from his busy career, less is known about Jimmy's family life. Here's what we know…

The couple met in 2001

Is Jimmy Carr in a relationship?

Yes, Jimmy has been in a long-term relationship with his partner, Karoline Copping, since 2001. The pair reportedly met at a television interview during auditions. Canadian-born Karoline was working at the time as a commissioning editor for Channel 5 and Jimmy was auditioning for a show. She is credited on two of Jimmy's recorded projects: Jimmy Carr Live and Jimmy Carr: In Concert.

The couple keep their relationship private

Does Jimmy Carr have children?

Jimmy and Karoline, who live in north London, choose to keep their long-term relationship pretty private, and the couple have never spoken about whether they're parents or plan to be in the future. In March last year, the couple were rumoured to have welcomed children according to the Daily Mail, but the pair never confirmed this news.

Although Jimmy and Karoline lead a life out of the spotlight, the pair have often been pictured together at events and on red carpets, looking loved-up as ever. They were even spotted attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

What else is there to know about Jimmy's family?

Jimmy opened up about the early days of their relationship during an appearance on BBC Radio Four's Desert Island Discs. The comedian admitted that Karoline didn't instantly fall in love, but for Jimmy, he said, "It was perfect."

