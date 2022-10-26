Sean Murray's new NCIS cast photo leaves fans all asking the same question The NCIS cast are incredibly close

Sean Murray has shared a fun new photo backstage from filming on NCIS - complete with his co-stars.

The picture was shared on Instagram this week, and showed the group all standing around on set, and Sean captioned it: "Hanging with some of the NCIS fam."

However, committed fans of the show were quick to note that a beloved member of the team was missing. While the actor in question actually quit in 2021, that didn't stop followers from noting how much they missed seeing Mark Harmon among the cast.

"Love this but where is Gibbs," one wrote, referencing to Mark's alter-ego, Leroy Gibbs. "Really great picture but I miss Gibbs," another responded. "It's not the same without Gibbs," a third agreed.

Other fans observed that the picture looked just like a Christmas card, with many suggesting that they use it as such.

While Gibbs is no longer in the show, his character - nor Mark - have been forgotten. Just recently, Brian Dietzen opened up about his good friend - who had been on the show with him for 20 years - during an interview with Looper.

Discussing what Mark was like to work with, and how it felt now he had gone, he said: "On a personal note, I'm really thankful I got to work with Mark and call him a friend for that many years.

"I feel similarly about everybody I've worked with there. It's been a wonderful, wonderful place for 20 years. As people come into our set and people go, it feels like you're making new family members and you're making new friends all the time."

On not having Mark on the show, he described it as a "massive change".

"This whole television show has been built on the backs and the effort and the work of people like Mark Harmon, like Cote de Pablo, like Michael Weatherly, like Pauley Perrette. There's a lot of people that have made this thing the entity that it is, that have served their time, or however you want to put it.

"They've been family members, and Mark has certainly been the patriarch of this family for 19 solid years," he said. "You feel that loss right away on an energy level, but also on a personal level day to day."

